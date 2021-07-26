SKITTLES announce it's creating a new, limited-edition Zero-G pack to commemorate the brand leaving Earth's atmosphere for the first time ever.

Designed for “extraterrestrial and earthly travels,” the new Zero-G pack features intergalactic, aluminum packaging and is filled with blue and purple candies featuring Pineapple Passionfruit, Raspberry and Berry Punch.

"SKITTLES is always looking for ways to surprise fans, both earthlings and extraterrestrials, with shocking innovation," says Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley senior brand manager for SKITTLES. "We're thrilled to bring better moments to fans by marking SKITTLES' first trip to space with limited edition packs and look forward to pushing the boundaries of confectionery space exploration."

As part of the brand's expansion into “extraterrestrial confections,” SKITTLES is making a donation to the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in support of inspiring the next generation of innovators and explorers.

Visit mars.com for more information.