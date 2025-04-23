Remus Bourbon Launches Limited Edition Babe Ruth Reserve

The Bambino meets the Bootlegger with Remus Bourbon’s Babe Ruth Reserve, a special collector's edition custom bottle designed by Berlin Packaging's innovative Studio One Eleven® team. With a limited release of 10,624 bottles, one for each of the Babe's plate appearances, the bottle is a gorgeous blend of Art Deco-inspired design and interactive technology that pays homage to the finest baseball and bourbons of the 1920s.

Each bottle of Babe Ruth Reserve is numbered and bears a QR code on the back label panel, allowing consumers to scan the code to learn the outcome of the plate appearance associated with their bottle's unique number. The QR code also invites consumers to hunt for "home run bottles" and other uncommon expressions, creating a more engaging brand experience and a sense of personalization and exclusivity.

The package itself is an ornate Art Deco-inspired rectangular glass bottle that gives a nod to the opulent style of the 1920s. The embossed baseball-diamond pattern on the glass, wooden cork closure that resembles the knob of a baseball bat, and incorporation of Ruth's signature on both the front and back labels all honor America's pastime. In addition to being visually stunning, Studio One Eleven’s structural designers and engineers worked closely with cross-functional teams at Remus and their manufacturer to ensure the bottle is manufacturable and works on the filling lines.

The bottle’s unique design story has been the catalyst for endless reviews and mentions on social media in addition to earning it three esteemed awards: two 2025 Pac Global Awards - one Best in Class (Brand Marketing Specialty, Connected Category) and one Award of Distinction (Brand Marketing Specialty, Sports Category) – as well as the 2024 Beverage Digest Award for Best Packaging/Label Design.

Remus Bourbon Babe Ruth Reserve is a limited release product intended to be a collectors item with a minimum suggested price of $149.99 per 750mL bottle.