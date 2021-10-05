Crunchmaster announces the newest addition to its fan-favorite product line — Crunchmaster Bistro Crisps, guilt-free gourmet snacks containing only 120 calories in 63 popped crisps. Snacking has been taken to the next level with bite-size Bistro Crisps in three delicious flavors: Vegan Cheddar, Nacho and Margherita Pizza.

Crunchmaster Bistro Crisps are grain-free, paleo, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and Kosher. In addition, Bistro Crisps contain no artificial flavors, zero grams of trans fat and zero milligrams of cholesterol. Made with Cassava Root, a gut-friendly root vegetable, Bistro Crisps are popped, not fried, leaving them light, crispy and full of flavor. Bistro Crisps are a gourmet snacking experience, offering one of the largest serving sizes compared with competitive options. Bistro Crisps will be available in Publix stores and on Amazon this fall.

"The Crunchmaster team is continuously looking for our next product innovation to meet our consumers' demand for simple, wholesome snacks, and the pandemic only emphasized their desire for better-for-you snacking options," said Braden Bennie, Senior Marketing Manager at Crunchmaster. "Bistro Crisps bring the best of Crunchmaster crackers — the nutrition, flavor and crispy crunch — to a new realm of snacking."

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how consumers shop, eat, and think about food. According to FMCG Gurus , nearly 80 percent of global consumers plan on eating healthier as a result of the pandemic, and research from The Hartman Group shows nearly half of all food and beverage occasions are now snacking occasions, meaning consumers are placing a new focus on snacking as a primary source of nourishment. With the release of Bistro Crisps, Crunchmaster offers a delicious source of daily sustenance that meets consumers' high standards and complex dietary needs.

New packaging. Same crunch. Now made with Olive Oil.

This fall, Crunchmaster also announces that Olive Oil will replace Safflower Oil in most of its Crunchmaster cracker products, including its Multi-Seed, Multi-Grain, Grain-Free and Multi-Grain 5 Seed products. "It's becoming increasingly important for our products to contain ingredients that our consumers recognize as a healthy choice," Bennie said. "This optimization to our existing product line gives consumers another reason to feel confident choosing Crunchmaster crackers."

Crunchmaster listened to its consumers by switching to a more premium oil that customers prefer. Experts have long agreed that Olive Oil is one of the healthiest oils to incorporate into your diet, and consumers reported being 2.7 times more likely to purchase Crunchmaster crackers made with Olive Oil. Crunchmaster also recently revealed a refreshed packaging design that allows customers to find their favorite crackers more easily on store shelves. Updates to both the product recipe and packaging won't change the customer experience — Crunchmaster fans can expect the same great taste and crunch they've grown to love.