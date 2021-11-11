Amcor announced the launch of IMPRESSIONS, a technology developed in collaboration with MGJ — a producer of PE-PP foam-based liners and induction sealing solutions for caps — that enables brands to customize closure liners, such as the underside of bottle caps. The CMYK color printing technology reportedly allows brands to print anything from QR codes to colorful logos for direct, digital engagement with consumers.

The company says that many consumer brands, such as winemakers, have been looking for new ways to reach out to their customers and engage with them more directly. After extensive consultation with its own customers, Amcor says it developed IMPRESSIONS to enable online experiences that benefit both brands and consumers directly. Shoppers can scan a QR code or view a logo printed on a closure liner and gain access to further brand information or promotions according to whatever is printed.

“We are very proud to launch IMPRESSIONS and play a role in the vital brand-consumer relationship,” says Catherine Fontinha, head of marketing for Amcor Capsules. “This simple addition of printing under a bottle cap not only enhances the customer experience but can also pique curiosity and willingness to engage with companies outside of the ordinary buyer’s journey.”

Printing alphanumeric or QR codes inside the closure invites customers to engage in digital experiences, such as contests, games or giveaways, for a premium customer experience. The technology can also redirect consumers to brand websites, exclusive information or packaging recyclability in order to inform and connect with them in more meaningful ways. “For our customers, brand reputation is also of upmost importance,” says Fontinha. “This is why IMPRESSIONS is not just for users, but for vendors too. The printed liner is accessible only when a customer has already bought and opened the product, which makes it a formidable traceability and authentication tool. The specialist printing has a variety of applications and we’re thrilled to finally bring our latest innovation to light.”

IMPRESSIONS will be available in Europe, North America and South America from (November 15th).

Visit

for more information.