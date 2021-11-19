“Category managers and buyers from more than 200 retail and wholesale companies are registered to attend the January trade show. These visitors will be on the lookout for packaging that’s made with fewer plastics, more recycled materials and newer sustainable technologies,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies.

More than half of U.S. consumers are highly concerned about the environmental impact of packaging, according to a study by McKinsey & Co. Consumers are so worried about the environment that they are willing to pay more for green packaging. What’s more, they would buy additional sustainably packaged products if more were available, according to the study.

Retailers have launched new efforts to decrease the environmental impacts of product packaging. Among many other examples, the Kroger Co. aims to achieve 100% recyclable, compostable and/or reusable packaging for all its store brand products by 2030.

Likewise, CVS packages its Live Better wellness store brand products in packaging that’s 80% recyclable. And Aldi has announced that all of its store brand packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

Retailers are also taking steps to use more environmentally friendly takeout packaging in their foodservice operations.

PLMA’s Private Label Trade Show - North America’s largest event for store brands - will be held in-person Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2022, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago. See plma.com for more information.

About PLMA:

The Private Label Manufacturers Association is a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to promote the store brands industry. It is the only trade group of its kind, representing 4,500 member companies in more than 75 countries. In addition to annual, industry-defining trade shows in Chicago and Amsterdam, PLMA offers its members annual Leadership and Washington conferences, executive education and professional development programs, original consumer and market research, as well as digital media platforms, including exclusive news coverage from PLMA Live and the e-Scanner monthly industry newsletter. Follow PLMA on Twitter and LinkedIn.