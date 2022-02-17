As a global category leader in personal care, Dove is committed to creating positive change – not only as an advocate for real beauty but also as innovators that care for our planet. Dove’s new Body Wash Reusable Bottle & Concentrate Refills provides eco-conscious consumers with a simple solution to reduce their impact on the environment over time while still achieving instantly soft skin, lasting nourishment with the same Dove care they love.

JDO was tasked with designing two ‘too beautiful to throw away’ reusable bottles as well as a range of concentrate refills and starter kits. The scope of the project also included creating visuals for the launch campaign and a ‘how-to-use’ video to use across touchpoints. The creative solution needed to embrace Dove’s iconic design principles whilst also conveying the innovative sustainable proposition in a clear and compelling way.

JDO developed an elegantly modern illustration with botanical imagery that adorns the reusable bottles. Layered green fronds against the silver of the premium aluminum bottle give off a spa-like quality. The final touch is a Dove icon in gold with the instructions, ‘Refill, Reuse, Repeat’, an understated accent that keeps the design simple and sophisticated.