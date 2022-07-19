DOVE Ice Cream announced a collaboration with female founded wellness and self-care company, Feeling Fab Box, to create a bespoke 'DOVE Ice Cream Cool-Down Kit'. The DOVE Ice Cream Cool-Down Kit is a mindfully crafted kit that encourages practicing self-care, taking a minute for yourself, and cooling down this summer, just in time for International Self-Care Day on Sunday, July 24.

Each DOVE Ice Cream Cool-Down Kit includes four curated beauty and self-care tools – including a spa headband, mini facial ice globes, a Gua Sha stone and an ice cooling handheld stainless steel roller – as well as a box of DOVEBAR Vanilla Ice Cream with Milk Chocolate. Each beauty item can rest in the freezer, alongside DOVEBAR Vanilla Ice Cream, to help maximize the self-care experience and beat the summer heat.

"The DOVE Ice Cream and Feeling Fab Box partnership celebrates International Self-Care Day, which happens in peak summer when we all deserve an inspired moment to relax and cool down," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "Mars hopes all of the refreshing items in our beautifully curated kit, including our deliciously cold DOVEBAR Vanilla Ice Cream, will help ice cream fans add to their self-care ritual. With women empowerment at the core of our DOVE brand, we're proud to partner with a women-owned business like Feeling Fab Box for this program and continue our ongoing support for women, both at home and in our cocoa-growing communities."

On Thursday July 21, just ahead of International Self-Care Day, consumers will have the opportunity to get their hands on their own DOVE Ice Cream Cool Down Kit. For a chance to receive one of the kits, fans should head to www.feelingfabbox.com/dove_ice_cream at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, July 21. DOVE Ice Cream Cool Down Kits will be available on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.