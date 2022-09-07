Consumer purchase criteria and expectations for quality shift depending on the food or beverage category. In addition to the organic label itself, consumers look to farm-level and processing cues to augment and occasionally stand in for the specific values they associate with organic.

Consumers continue to prioritize organic primarily for products that have a clear connection to the farm but also those products that they consume frequently or in large quantities such as beverages and snacks. Where are organic food and beverage categories headed next? For over 20 years, The Hartman Group has been charting the consumer-driven organic and natural marketplace — find out where the market is going next in our upcoming syndicated study, Organic and Natural 2022 which will capture the prioritization of specific product attributes, including organic, across over 20 distinct food and beverage categories.





Source: Hartman Group

