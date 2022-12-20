Packaging machinery manufacturer TAB Industries, LLC, has introduced a dual dispensing system on its TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrappers that applies stretch wrap around pallet loads at double the speed of the original models.

Applying twice as much plastic film per second, the optional dual dispensing system sets two stretch wrap roll dispensers on opposing sides of the wrapping ring to maintain proper balance, and two, companion automated cut and wrap devices to automatically cut the ends of the stretch wrap from both rolls at the same time. Standard 48” x 48” pallet loads may be stretch wrapped in as little as seven seconds.

Developed for safely transporting tube and pipe, metal and plastic parts, long rods, cartons and boxes, and other products, the new dual dispensing system automatically wraps stretch wrap 360 degrees around and under the pallet and load in opposing directions to create a tight, secure, unitized load that resists shifting in transit and storage. The new advance is available on the company's TAB Wrapper Tornado Smart Controls orbital wrappers, which enable a single operator to manage the entire wrapping process.

The TAB Wrapper Tornado Smart Controls models featuring the dual dispensing system are designed and manufactured in the company's Reading, Pa., headquarters. They are delivered tested, inspected, and ready for operation with a full warranty.

For more information, see www.tabwrapper.com.