Amcor Capsules – the market leader specializing in the design and manufacture of capsules, closures, and eco-responsible foils for still wines, sparkling wines, and spirits – is preparing to launch ESSENTIELLE, a plastic-free foil made of aluminum and paper, in October 2024.

With more than 280 years of history, Moët & Chandon, owned by LVMH, manages the largest vineyard in Champagne, with nearly 1,300 hectares of vines. The brand intends to continue its movement toward more sustainable packaging and is working with Amcor Capsules on the development and launch of its plastic-free foil.

AN INNOVATIVE AND ECO-RESPONSIBLE CREATION

The ESSENTIELLE foil is created using paper made in Europe, a material that has a lower carbon impact than other solutions made of plastic on the market. Indeed, by replacing plastic with paper the carbon footprint of this product is 31%* lower compared to standard complex foils.

In addition, ESSENTIELLE contains approximately 60% aluminum, a recyclable material. The recyclability of aluminum is attested by the TREE assessment tool by CITEO**, when combined with glass recycling in France. Aluminum also retains the product’s aesthetic properties. It fits the bottle perfectly and can be customized according to market requirements.

A key element of this innovation is that Amcor Capsules guarantees that its customer’s bottling and packaging process, as well as its productivity, is unchanged. And, as the world’s biggest producer of Champagne, with production lines capable of handling more than 12,000 bottles per hour, productivity is a top priority for Moët & Chandon.

“The launch of the ESSENTIELLE plastic-free foil draws attention to the expertise at our Mareuil-sur-Aÿ site, which specializes in the manufacture of foils and is located in the heart of the Champagne region. Amcor Capsules is drawing on ESSENTIELLE to revolutionize the industry by offering a recyclable, plastic-free solution that suits the fast pace of their packaging lines, confirming its major role among wine-growing players, here in Champagne,” said Yannick Magnon, Managing Director of Amcor Capsules.

This innovation takes part in Amcor Capsules’ TRANSPARENCE program that was developed in July 2023 to reduce its environmental impact. TRANSPARENCE has already allowed Amcor Capsules to integrate more than 90% recycled tin in capsules and sparkling foil, as well as incorporating up to 46% recycled aluminum in screw caps for the still wine and spirits’ segment.

ESSENTIELLE also rises to the challenges faced by the world of Champagne and sparkling wine, which is moving toward more responsible solutions.

“At Moët & Chandon, we are proud to support and accelerate innovation within the Champagne sector. For over 10 years, we have been spearheading initiatives to reduce our environmental impact and cut carbon emissions. As such, our products are developed and analyzed to improve their environmental performance. Our goal for 2024 is to take this even further, and working with Amcor Capsules on the ESSENTIELLE foil reflects this commitment,” said Sibylle Scherer, President & CEO, Maison Moët.

The ESSENTIELLE foil will be produced at the Mareuil-sur-Aÿ site in Champagne starting in October 2024. Initially, the solution will only be available with texturing (standard or customizable) to allow sparkling wine players to retain the premium look of their bottles and the productivity of their packaging lines. The ESSENTIELLE foil with a smooth finish will be available during the first quarter of 2025.

* Comparison based on a comprehensive “cradle to grave” life-cycle analysis of basic packaging (standard APA structure: aluminum/PE/aluminum: 12/60/12 or 76 microns of caliber 34x122 – 4°22) compared to the suggested packaging (aluminum and paper structure in caliber 34x122 – 4°22) assuming 100% mechanical recycling for the aluminum part and 100% incineration with energy recovery for the other components – in both cases. Carried out using our ASSET Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) tool, verified by Carbon Trust.

** TREE is a recyclability-assessment tool designed by Citeo and is available on the customer portal. Citeo is a French organization with a social and environmental purpose (entreprise à mission) and was created so that companies in the consumer goods and distribution sector could reduce the environmental impact of their packaging and paper by offering them reduction, reuse, sorting and recycling solutions.







