The International Molded Fiber Association (IMFA) is excited to announce the full speaker lineup for its highly anticipated 26th Annual Conference, scheduled for September 11-13, 2024, at the Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, Calif. This year’s conference promises to be the most dynamic and insightful yet, featuring a roster of industry pioneers and thought leaders.

Attendees will gain invaluable insights from Alex Beam, Business Development Manager at Kemira, who will reveal the latest advancements in sustainable chemicals for molded fiber production.

Sanna Fager, Chief Commercial Officer at PulPac, will present on the commercial applications of dry molded fiber technology and its role in reducing plastic usage.

James Magee, CEO of Operations Feedback Systems (OFS), will delve into advancements in operational efficiencies within the industry. Additionally, Bill Moore, President of Moore & Associates, will offer an in-depth analysis of global market trends and recycling dynamics.

Nicholas Palumbo, North American Technical Sales Manager at Kiefel Fiber Division, will demonstrate the latest in cutting-edge equipment and technological advancements. Jan Ridderman, Sales Manager at Inmaco Solutions B.V., will lead discussions on integrated solutions for molded fiber manufacturing processes. John Sherwin, Co-Director of Freedonia Custom Research, will provide a comprehensive deep dive into consumer trends and market forecasts. Stefan Thundal, CEO of AIM Sweden, will cover innovative approaches to molded fiber product design and development. Sebastian Zywczak, Managing Director of Pulp-Tec, will focus on sustainable material sourcing and production techniques.

Closing the conference will be keynote speaker Francisco Garcia, COO & Co-Founder of E6PR and Co-Founder of ENTELEQUIA, the largest compostable packaging company in Mexico. In 2023, he was named one of the 100 most innovative minds in Latin America by Bloomberg, and he has more than 13 patents in molded fiber product innovations. Garcia will share his visionary insights on eco-friendly packaging solutions and market adaptation.

“We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and knowledgeable group of industry leaders for our 26th annual conference,” said Gray Visser, IMFA Chairman. “Their expertise will be invaluable for attendees aiming to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving molded fiber industry.”

Beyond these informative sessions, the conference will feature interactive panel discussions on sustainability, innovation, and regulatory challenges. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in hands-on workshops and explore the exhibitor hall, which will showcase the latest products and services in molded fiber technology. Structured networking sessions will offer valuable opportunities to forge connections with industry peers.

The conference is open to all molded fiber manufacturers, suppliers, and industry professionals. Please visit the 26th Annual Conference webpage for more information, to register, and to view the full conference agenda.