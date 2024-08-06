Schreiner ProTech, a Germany-based global leader in developing and manufacturing innovative functional labels with value-added benefits for the automotive and engineering-based industries, now offers a smart label series whose integrated RFID capabilities are protected against harsh manufacturing and operation environments. Recently adapted to suit industrial settings, the company’s Robust RFID-Labels ensure reliable, trackable connectivity for products across a broad set of high-leverage sectors, including electronic and automotive components.

Schreiner ProTech’s Robust RFID-Label consists of an integrated RFID tag secured via the label’s special construction. This avoids potential damage to the RFID chip due to mechanical impact during the manufacturing and handling processes, or harsh environments during the shipping, warehousing or operation phases. The result is more reliable RFID chip performance from production to final use – even on difficult-to-label containers. Notably, Schreiner ProTech can customize the label design to suit individual applications and manufacturing setups.

The Robust RFID-Labels utilize protective elements designed to systematically absorb mechanical stress. Customizable to the specific mechanical stress conditions encountered by individual customers, the thin, flexible structures are suitable for use with all RFID technologies and antenna geometries. They are easily incorporated into a broad range of production scenarios.

“Equipping high-leverage components and products with RFID labels optimizes processes, enhancing internal organization efficiencies and overall supply chain security,” said Katharina Totev, Product Manager RFID for Schreiner ProTech. “Robust features that safeguard RFID labels throughout a product’s lifespan are valuable tools toward achieving these objectives.”