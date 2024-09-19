U.S. Plastics Pact has updated its Postconsumer Recycled Content (PCR) Toolkit, making it easier for businesses to reduce virgin plastic usage and adopt sustainable practices.

In today’s business landscape, environmental risks are business risks. The enhanced toolkit provides resources for companies to adapt to these challenges, reduce their environmental footprint, and foster long-term resilience.

What’s New in the PCR Toolkit?

The update emphasizes collaboration among cross-functional stakeholders—such as procurement, R&D, and corporate sustainability—who often have competing priorities like sustainability commitments and cost control. The toolkit offers guidance on bringing these teams together to procure and qualify PCR, even when their goals initially seem misaligned.

A new section for consumers explains PCR in more straightforward terms to raise awareness and understanding among the broader public.

Data to Drive Business Impact

Incorporating PCR is essential to closing the loop on circularity. Using PCR, businesses help build demand, encouraging investment in collection and processing infrastructure. From 2020 to 2022, U.S. Pact Activators increased their PCR usage from 7% to 9%, showing progress toward sustainability goals.

Moreover, PCR can decrease carbon emissions by up to 70%, contributing significantly to climate goals. This data from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) highlights the importance of adopting PCR as a business strategy.

The Role of the PCR Toolkit

The toolkit is a critical resource for businesses working to reduce their reliance on virgin plastics and integrate more recycled content into their operations. It offers guidance, case studies, and strategies for addressing environmental challenges and proactively managing risk.

“Corporate commitment to increase the use of PCR is an important step, but it’s only the first step,” said Jonathan Quinn, CEO of U.S. Plastics Pact. “Cross-functional teams with differing priorities must come together to carry out those commitments. The PCR Toolkit is a practical resource to help diverse stakeholders understand the importance of using PCR and what they need to do to successfully procure and qualify it. With increasing attention on the plastics waste crisis and the resulting legislation, we must act now.”

The toolkit provides:

Guidance on Circularity: Gives stakeholders with limited understanding of PCR the practical tools they need to complete their responsibilities.

Gives stakeholders with limited understanding of PCR the practical tools they need to complete their responsibilities. Support for Business Resilience: Offers strategies to invest in sustainability, reduce environmental impact, and prepare for emerging regulations.

Offers strategies to invest in sustainability, reduce environmental impact, and prepare for emerging regulations. Regulatory and Compliance Resources: Updated insights on meeting regulatory requirements and avoiding greenwashing while ensuring material quality.

Updated insights on meeting regulatory requirements and avoiding greenwashing while ensuring material quality. Consumer Education: New content explains PCR in simpler terms, helping consumers understand its importance.

Upcoming Updates

The toolkit will continue to evolve, with additional resources coming soon, including a guide on certifying PCR, a position paper on financial barriers to expanding PCR usage, and potential market and policy solutions.

“Businesses that are reactive to environmental challenges face increased vulnerabilities. Those that embrace sustainability position themselves as leaders in addressing environmental and business risks. Our updated PCR Toolkit empowers companies to take proactive steps to reduce environmental impact and strengthen both operations and leadership in the market,” Quinn said.

U.S. Plastics Pact urges business and sustainability leaders to use the updated toolkit as a roadmap for integrating more Postconsumer Recycled Content into packaging processes. This will help minimize environmental risks, galvanize investment in recycling infrastructure, and position companies as environmentally responsible leaders.

Visit www.usplasticspact.org/pcr to access the updated PCR Toolkit and learn how to build climate resilience through sustainable packaging.



