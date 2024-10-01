Hot Pockets® is ditching its sleeves, and this holiday season, so can you. Hot Pockets® is introducing a limited-edition holiday sweater with zip-off sleeves in honor of the brand officially removing its microwave susceptor crisping "sleeve" from packaging.

This packaging update helps reduce waste, saving an estimated five million pounds of paper waste each year, speeds up the cooking process and enhances the overall Hot Pockets snacking experience. And what better way to prove that things are better without sleeves then by taking the iconic "ugly holiday sweater" that traditionally features sleeves and making it cooler with zip-off sleeves – especially great for those parties and gatherings where the room temperature tends to heat up.

The sweater is made of a soft knit material in the brand's iconic red hue and features long sleeves that zip off at the shoulders, a snowman with his own Hot Pockets sandwich, and other festive designs. The sweater offers fans a unique way to show off their style.

"This year, we streamlined our packaging for quicker prep and cook time to give Hot Pockets fans what they love, without the crisping "sleeve" and without sacrificing the crispiness factor," said Lauren Kelly, Brand Marketing Manager for Hot Pockets. "And what better way to say farewell to sleeves than by taking a beloved holiday season icon – the ugly sweater – and making it sleeves-optional to prove that the best things in life are sleeveless."

Fans can snag a Hot Pockets Zip-Off Holiday Sweater for $40.00 exclusively online for a limited time on October 15, October 29, November 19 and December 3 at https://pkts.gg/products/hot-pockets-zip-off-holiday-sweater.