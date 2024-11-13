Following another successful PACK EXPO International, Beckhoff is excited to announce the promotions of both Mark Ruberg and Greg Marsh. These changes will further strengthen the packaging industry management team and increase Beckhoff’s ability to support customer success in the United States and around the world.

Marsh will serve as Packaging Industry Manager for Beckhoff USA. Marsh has already demonstrated notable success with customers in the packaging, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals markets. In this role, he will focus on growing Beckhoff market share, particularly among packaging machine builder OEMs as well as equipment end users. Marsh reports directly to President Kevin Barker.

“As Packaging Industry Manager, I’m thrilled to work with customers from every corner of the U.S. to help them optimize systems that provide critical packaged goods for everyday use,” Marsh said.

Ruberg, who held that role for five years, has moved into a global position as Food, Beverage, and CPG End User Business Development Specialist. Ruberg will continue to play a key role with U.S. customers in the broader packaging industry, working closely with Marsh. Ruberg now also coordinates projects that require international collaboration between equipment end users, machine builders, and other key stakeholders.

“I am thrilled about my promotion and the new challenges it will bring. I’m also relieved knowing Greg will oversee the day-to-day relationships with our customers in the U.S.,” Ruberg said. “For my part, I’ll help increase awareness of the incredible benefits of Beckhoff technologies in the CPG world and ensure smooth collaboration on projects involving manufacturers, co-packers, OEMs, and systems integrators from different countries.”

Marsh brings a breadth of experience both as a seasoned automation engineer and customer-focused sales professional. Before joining Beckhoff, he spent 13 years at Siemens, first as a Sr. Application Engineer in the Microsystems Division and later as an Automation Sales Specialist. In 2019, Marsh took on the role of Business Development Manager at Beckhoff USA. Based in New Hampshire, he primarily covered the Northeast United States.

“My time at Beckhoff has provided irreplaceable opportunities both to see the power of our technology and work with customers building some of the most impressive machines,” Marsh said. “Our incredible team at Beckhoff, from industry management and sales to product management and support, makes it extremely rewarding to tackle the toughest customer applications in packaging, processing, and beyond together.”

Marsh earned an associate’s degree in instrumentation and controls at the State University of New York at Delhi.



