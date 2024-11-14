The Food Production Solutions Association (FPSA) is excited to announce an open call for speaker proposals for the upcoming Food Solutions Exchange & Conference 2025 (FSX), scheduled for March 19-21, 2025, at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Arizona.

FSX 2025 promises to be the premier gathering of leaders and innovators in the food industry, drawing approximately 250 attendees from leading food production companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), service providers, and solution developers from across the globe.

FSX 2025 is designed as a platform for knowledge-sharing, professional growth, and collaboration among key stakeholders in the food industry. The event will feature sessions highlighting the latest in industry trends, advancements in food production, and strategic opportunities to foster innovation and operational excellence. With networking opportunities and curated learning experiences, FSX is an exceptional venue for industry experts to inspire, connect, and position their organizations for future success.

FPSA invites experienced speakers and industry thought leaders from food and beverage production, OEMs, service providers, suppliers, distributors, and other industry experts to submit proposals. Speakers will engage top executives and decision-makers, providing actionable insights and advanced solutions relevant to the modern food production landscape.

“We are thrilled to open the call for speakers for FSX 2025 and welcome proposals from the brightest minds across the food industry,” said Allison Wachter, Vice President, Engagement & Business Development. “This conference is a unique opportunity to explore new ideas, share innovations, and address critical challenges facing our industry today. We’re seeking speakers who can deliver insights that will inspire action and foster meaningful dialogue among attendees. We look forward to curating a powerful program that reflects the dynamic evolution of food production and the collaborative spirit of our community.”

Session lengths are expected to run 60 minutes (including Q&A). Preferred topics are:

Workforce Solutions

Smart Factories/Technologies

Automation & AI

Market Trends & Consumer Behavior

Food Safety & Traceability

Supply Chain Resilience

Emerging Technologies

Sustainable Practices

Economic or Regulatory Updates

Plant-Based & Alternative Proteins

3D Food Printing

Circular Economy in Food Production

Operational Efficiency

Energy Prices and/or Inflation

The deadline for submissions is December 6, 2024, by 11:59 PM EST. An online submission form is available here.

Speakers are encouraged to focus on new, groundbreaking, and innovative ideas including best practices, case studies, and fact-based insights that are relevant and engaging for food producers, suppliers, and OEMs alike. FSX will feature panel discussions with representatives from multiple industry segments and encourages interactive presentation techniques designed to enhance adult learning.

For more information about FSX 2025 and to learn how to contribute to this landmark event, click here.



