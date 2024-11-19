LeafyPack, an innovator of packaging automation technologies for the cannabis industry, has announced its partnership with Omega Equipment and Supply, a nationwide expert in comprehensive cannabis facility development and support. This partnership brings forth a whole-package solution for new and existing cannabis facilities by combining LeafyPack’s expertise in efficient, cutting-edge packaging technology with Omega’s expertise in facility design, construction and ongoing support.

The partnership also reflects LeafyPack’s mission to empower cannabis businesses with smart, scalable automation solutions that enhance efficiency and optimize production. By partnering with Omega Equipment and Supply, LeafyPack enables cannabis operators to confidently invest in equipment and supplies, supported by industry professionals as their respective needs for automation grows.

“Often, we at LeafyPack need to coordinate the machine dimensions and formats to match those of the facility where they are going to ultimately be shipped and installed. Yet, very few cannabis operations have on-site architects and electrical engineers to provide insight and approval to ensure the system will both fit and remain compliant within their facilities,” says Alain Vo, CEO of LeafyPack. “With Omega, we’ve created an inclusive bundle of services that no other provider can match.”

This partnership is poised to have a profound impact on large, vertically integrated cannabis businesses by ensuring seamless integration from facility build-out to packaging and distribution. Operators will benefit from faster time-to-market, smoother supply chains and a flexible foundation that scales with their needs.

For new and established cannabis facilities alike, LeafyPack and Omega Equipment and Supply will continue providing ongoing support to help businesses resupply, scale and expand their operations faster and more efficiently than any alternative.

“Our partnership with Omega is a powerful alignment of vision, expertise, and commitment to quality,” continued Vo. “Together, LeafyPack and Omega are equipping cannabis operators to grow and thrive with confidence, knowing they have the support to adapt and scale at every stage of their business.”

The LeafyPack and Omega Equipment and Supply partnership sets a new standard for cannabis facility support, empowering operators to achieve sustainable growth, operational efficiency and long-term success with the professional confidence the industry has been missing.

To learn more about LeafyPack, please visit LeafyPack.com.