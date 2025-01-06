Platinum Press, Inc. (PPI) – a leading provider of printed packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, natural health and consumer products industries specializing in labels, folding cartons, leaflets, foil lidding and flexible packaging – has completed a $15 million expansion and infrastructure enhancement at its headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

In a project that grows its overall floor space by nearly 50% to a spacious 220,000 square feet, the company has further bolstered its capabilities and capacity to meet current and expected business growth.

For Platinum Press, one aspect of the multifaceted expansion is substantially increased space for manufacturing, inventory storage, final product warehousing and logistics, all toward the goal of shortening lead times while reinforcing overall quality. The initiative also increased Platinum Press’ overall staff to 300, a milestone as the company celebrates its 20th year as a full-service provider of labels, printed literature, cartons and unit dose packaging.

Among the expansion’s highlights are two new Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 X Printing Presses. Capable of running an exceptionally wide variety of materials – from 24# leaflet stock to 32-point carton stock – the sophisticated, fully automated presses are two of the first such machines utilized in the United States. Each can produce up to 18,000 sheets per hour, making them the fastest, most efficient presses in their category.

Each Rapida 106 X press’s cold foil station can handle up to 20,000 sheets per hour and features precision application that can reduce overall foil usage by as much as 85%. Roll-fed to prevent sheet misfeeds, the Rapida 106 X boasts a seven-minute changeover that makes it suitable for short, customized runs as well as lengthy robust ones. A 100% vision inspection system proofs both sides of every sheet, and provides automatic color correction.

Platinum Press also has incorporated a new digital press from prominent provider Durst. The Durst Tau RSCi Digital Press can produce vibrant, seven-color ‘true’ 1200x1200-pixel resolution even at maximum speeds, and can utilize FDA-compliant inks for indirect food/drug contact. The machine’s offline finishing units allow small-run specialty products to be produced efficiently and effectively. This is particularly apparent in the production of small and medium run booklet-style, or two-ply extended-text labels.

Concurrent with the expansion and infrastructure investment, Platinum Press has plans to introduce several new packaging solutions in the coming months.

“The floor-space expansion and infrastructure investments at our Fort Worth headquarters address both growing customer demands and evolving industry needs,” said Andrew Vale, Vice President of Platinum Press.