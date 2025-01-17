Packaging Strategies recently sat down Shang Wu, Client Director, and Nei Valente, Creative Director, for Design Bridge & Partners to discuss their redesign campaign for Smirnoff Ice, which earned them a 2024 Designalytics Effectiveness Award.

In this interview, Wu and Valente explain recent changes in the beverage and alcohol space that influenced the redesign, the positive consumer feedback they received on the campaign, and lessons from the project that can be applied to all packaging redesign efforts.

"When Smirnoff came to us, it was very much 'let's shake this up,' 'let's bring back what makes Smirnoff Ice so special' and that's really this idea of flavor-forward fun," Wu explains, adding that a key objective was to "help it stand out more on-shelf to improve the recognition amongst the current consumers as well as these new drinkers of the younger generation."

