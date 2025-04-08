Connected Packaging Still Popular Despite Some Wobbling

We report regularly on companies employing connected packaging. In fact, Packaging Strategies recently ran a feature story on Pentaward winners recognized for their clever use of connected packaging. That story can be found here.

So we were understandably intrigued when Appetite Creative announced the results of its Global Connected Packaging Survey 2025. The fourth annual survey was conducted in partnership with Polytag and Digimarc.

The research reveals a transformative year for the industry, with 88.8% of those surveyed stating that connected packaging will be increasingly important to the packaging industry in the next 12 months and beyond.

Over two-thirds (66.7%) stated that connected packaging encourages customer loyalty through personalization, and 59.1% find that it facilitates direct customer communication. Half claim it provides actionable data for marketing and product decisions (50.6%), with gamification proving valuable for engaging with younger audiences (50%). Of the companies surveyed, 72.6% are currently using connected packaging, which is a drop year on year from 82% in 2024.

The landscape of connected packaging has undergone significant transformation, with a notable shift from single-technology to multi-technology approaches. QR codes combined with NFC technology have emerged as the leading implementation method (42.4%), with individual use of QR codes (32.1%) and NFC tags (22.1%) close behind. Also, 66.1% of respondents show increasing interest in serialized QR codes – up from 64.6% in 2024 – indicating growing sophistication in deployment strategies.

Connected Packaging Campaigns

The research shows that 76.7% of respondents are planning connected packaging campaigns this year, compared to 88% in 2024, indicating a more focused and strategic approach to implementation.

As for budgets dedicated to connected packaging campaigns, the survey found that 21% of companies plan to spend $15,000 to $30,000 this year, down from 33% in 2024. A quarter (25%) plan to spend $31,000 to $50,000 (flat year on year). Over a third (34.8%) plan to spend less than $15,000, up from 11%.

Packaging Strategies has reported on the connected packaging campaigns of Gulf Union Foods Co. and a European fruit juice producer, just to cite a couple examples. We look forward to reporting on the exciting and envelope-pushing campaigns that are sure to be launched this year even as some companies display a less passionate embrace of connected packaging.





