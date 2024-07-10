Creative technology studio Appetite Creative, in partnership with world leading food processing and packaging company Tetra Pak, has refreshed the fun and interactive smart packaging experience created for a leading European fruit juice producer with a brand-new summer drinks theme to inspire customers.

The updated campaign, which will run for a third time due to its popularity, unveils brand new sizzling summer-themed recipes for tailored drinks, desserts and cocktails to fit any personality type.

Inspiring users to mix juices to create new flavorful combinations, the connected experience reveals tantalizing new recipes for a range of desserts, savory dishes and drinks featuring products. Mango, passionfruit and pomegranate flavors from the one-liter range can be combined to create a decadent chocolate cake with a pomegranate glaze, a refreshing pink super smoothie or exotic coconut mango lassi, among others.

In addition to inspirational recipes, the web-app connected experience, accessed via QR codes, gives customers access to an interactive personality test. Recipes are tailored to the results of the personality quiz, including product preferences and the time of day a customer usually consumes the drink. The connected experience generates alcoholic and non-alcoholic recipes.

To perfect their new drink sensation recipes, users can enter a competition by completing the quiz or sharing content on social media, to win one of eight Thermomix® TM6 blenders, or one of 25 branded cocktail packages (which includes two 1.0L fruit juice cartons and branded cocktail glasses). Appetite Creative has designed all three versions of the connected experience with functionality that allows content to be swapped out in real-time.

“It’s great to see our partners continue to embrace connected packaging and reap its many benefits, time and time again, to enhance the consumer experience and build brand loyalty,” said Lena Feichtenschlager, Marketing Director DACH at Tetra Pak.

“We’re seeing mixology as an ever-increasing trend – and consumers love it when it’s combined with fun interactive games like a personality quiz. The third iteration of this connected packaging experience gives fruit juice fans the opportunity to try even more great recipes and share inspiration. It’s a testament to the longevity and interactivity delivered by connected packaging – customers just keep coming back for more!” said Jenny Stanley, Managing Director at Appetite Creative.

The web app tracks real-time interaction, such as buying habits, product preferences, average engagement time, age, location, scan rate, number of visitors, return visitors and social media shares, including GDPR-compliant personal data to enable the brand to optimize its marketing and better understand consumers.

The connected packaging campaign will be supported by in-store shelf wobblers and other point-of-sale (POS) materials to communicate product information to the consumers at the point of sale. Digital and social media will also be used as part of the campaign to reach more customers and increase awareness about the brand.

The refreshed smart packaging connected experience and personality quiz will be available in Austria until September in the local market language.