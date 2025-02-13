Top

The Pentawards have become the seminal event that honors each year’s packaging design trends, and sets a new tone for the new year as the industry continues to evolve. In this article, we take a look at some of the 2024 Pentaward winners in the branding and connected packaging category. Now in its 18th year, the Pentawards welcomed over 2,000 entries from more than 60 countries.

Rebrands, as we all know, are vital for appealing to both existing and new generations. The 2024 Pentawards recognized a number of iconic brands for their success in delivering exciting innovations in the marketplace by way of their packaging.

The other subcategory for this classification is connected or smart packaging. This highly relevant technology has been with us since the surge of digital QR codes. These on-pack images enable customers to connect to information about a brand’s product simply by capturing the digital marker on their cell phones. You can receive curated product information via video, text, or even sometimes email, to experience two-way digital communication. It’s been among the greatest innovations since the cell phone. QR codes also allow brands to communicate with consumers to announce product recalls, food safety information, and special promotions.

One of the biggest winners is consumer packaged goods. Why? Connected packaging enables brands to:

Personalize engagement with consumers

Deliver product transparency and authentication

Collect data

Deliver real-time information

Here are some of the standouts in the Pentawards’ branding and connected packaging category for 2024.

Image courtesy of Pastiglie Leone

Pastiglie Leone: La Dolce Vita, Platinum Winner

An Italian national icon and part of the country’s sweets culinary scene since 1857, Pastiglie Leone sought a rebranding after they realized their packaging wasn’t resonating as well with international shoppers as they hoped. To remedy this, the designers took inspiration from the original Leone factory and also from the streets of Turin, the home of Leone. The resulting packaging was reimagined to capture the attention of consumers worldwide who seek “sensory escapes.” The rebrand is chic, playful, and modern with a range of background colors and bold metallic fonts that both complement the flavors inside, while conjuring depictions of historical Italian imagery, giving the package more stature and recognition.

Flavors run the gamut from mint and lemon to blueberry, strawberry, and more.

Image courtesy of PepsiCo

Starry: PepsiCo, Gold Winner

A lemon lime flavored soft drink, Starry is PepsiCo’s rebranding of their Sierra Mist soda, which never really held market share against Sprite and 7Up. In a news release announcing the soda’s launch, PepsiCo referenced the rise in demand for a lemon lime flavored drink that could “serve as an alternative to the competitor that dominates the category” (we all know they’re referring to Sprite; 7Up never stood a chance). Using the line, “Starry Hits Different,” the release went on to state, “the brand is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun.”

For the purposes of this brand identity and connected packaging award, Starry’s packaging connects consumers to the brand through QR codes, which allow them to access curated content about the product, such as: nutrition facts, allergens, ingredients, sustainability features, and loyalty rewards.

Image courtesy of OREO

Oreo Pac-Man: Oreo, Gold Winner

The OREO® brand teamed up with Pac-Man to introduce a new version of their iconic cookie. Available in the U.K., the Pac-Man Oreo Cookie comes in a cylindrical-shaped pack, each containing six limited-edition cookies with designs inspired by Pac-Man characters. Each cookie’s design serves as its own QR code, while an additional code is available on the package itself. Players were eligible to win prizes that ranged from a playable mini Oreo Pac-Man arcade, an Oreo Pac-Man arcade cabinet, and a trip to Japan to visit Bandai Namco’s new gaming center.

Image courtesy of General Mills

Fruit Gushers: General Mills, Silver Winner

When introduced in 1991, Gushers caused a large splash (pun intended). The description of “bite-sized flavor bombs” made them an instant hit. So why did General Mills decide to refresh their much-loved fruit products? As the originator of Fruit Roll Ups, Fruit by the Foot, and Fruit Gushers, General Mills recognized that, by not updating the designs for a new generation of teens, they stood the chance of losing out to competitors. So, in 2023, they enlisted the help of design partner Pearlfisher to update the packaging of all three.

“Entering a New Era of Snacking Fun” is how they describe this effort. Gushers’ new logo embodies some of the design trends witnessed in 2024: loud colors, a unique font type, and eye-catching nuances, such as the updated black font that mimics the liquid centers of the candy (it should also be noted that they chose a black font to stand out on the shelves). The revitalized design not only appeals to the teen experience but resonates with the overall age group it’s intended for — early teens to young adults.

Even better, General Mills extends the fun via connected packaging that requires parental permission to join games and enjoy endless opportunities to experience carefree moments. Kudos to Pearlfisher for creating so many ways for teens to enjoy everything Gushers through digital connectivity, a branded apparel line, and even make-up!

Image courtesy of PepsiCo

Doritos SOLID BLACK: PepsiCo, Bronze Winner

Doritos® SOLID BLACK® was introduced in 2021 with the mission of “staying true to our DNA of igniting boldness, inspiring action, and celebrating diversity.” Doritos created SOLID BLACK to bolster the voices of Black changemakers — those who use innovation and determination to drive culture, change the status quo, and give back.

In 2024, SOLID BLACK and the PepsiCo Foundation teamed up to support a new class of Black changemakers. In fact, each Black changemaker’s nonprofit received a $50,000 grant to celebrate the success of their efforts. SOLID BLACK also partners with HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges or Universities) during homecoming season, and sponsored the PEPSI National Battle of the Bands, where they awarded $120,000 worth of scholarships to participating HBCUs.

The logo has its own inspiring story. During the Battle of the Bands, The PepsiCo Foundation partnered with the talented Mz Icar artist collective to create a series of logos that ultimately transitioned into product and merchandise, all of which shoppers can connect with via the on-pack QR code. The logo below was paired with a new Doritos chip with a flavor profile created by James Beard nominated chef Chris Williams.

Bold, story-focused, and committed to the changemakers who define today’s Black culture, SOLID BLACK is the ideal pairing of snacks, culture, and change. Kudos to all who made this possible.

Congrats to the designers

These are just a few examples of the arresting options available to consumers who are looking to connect with their favorite brands. In this highly varied category are loud, disruptive, artful, and sometimes quiet standout offerings. I look forward to seeing how these innovative products play out with shoppers — the ultimate deciders — throughout 2025.