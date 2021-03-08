With its smooth taste and silky mouthfeel, Aupale epitomizes elegance. Crafted from the finest Canadian corn and North America’s purest glacier spring water, this deliciously uncomplicated vodka was influenced by the wild beauty of northeastern Quebec, and crafted for anyone who appreciates fine spirits. The brand team wanted the unique Aupale experience to start with a one-of-kind package, so it partnered with Berlin Packaging’s in-house design division, Studio One Eleven, to create a bottle as distinguished as the product itself.

Studio One Eleven’s industrial designers brought the brand team’s vision to life, commissioning an artist to hand-sculpt icy rocks that are inspired by the hidden glacier from which Aupale sources its water. The sculpted pattern perfectly catches the light to evoke a beautiful Canadian winter. It was carefully optimized for manufacturability, without losing its impactful design. The design perfectly complements the opalescent bottle’s classic silhouette, graceful curves and simple embossed branding. A screw top closure allows consumers to re-use the eye-catching bottle over and over again.

According to Aupale co-owner, Matthew Terriaca, "The brand has taken off quicker than we expected. We reached almost double our forecasted sales for Q4 2020, and we've already expanded beyond Canada into the U.S. and EU. We're getting great feedback from customers who love the elegant and premium bottle, along with the great tasting product inside! The package is also excellent for the hospitality industry because it's easy to grip and pour. The design really has the best of both worlds — functionality and aesthetics."

