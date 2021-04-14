Taking inspiration from the Dove Self-Esteem Project, reportedly the largest provider of body confidence education in the world, the newest Dove Kids Care bath collection and packaging features positive affirmations and provides access to interactive body confidence resources by scanning a QR code on the back of each bottle. According to Dove, research shows that children as young as three years old can start to build self-esteem when they see themselves positively represented in the world around them.

“We’re excited to launch our first ever purpose-driven bath range for kids that is part of our Self-Esteem Project,” says Divya Singh, category lead, skin cleansing, Unilever. “Our mission is to inspire the next generation and make kids feel represented and encouraged to embrace their uniqueness.”

The new range of tear-free products are made with 100% skin-natural nutrients without any sulfates, parabens or phthalates. The range is hypoallergenic, dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested. Each bottle is made from 100% post-consumer recyclable plastics. The collection includes foaming body wash in Coconut Cookie and Cotton Candy scent and bubble bath in Coconut Cookie scent.

The QR code on the back of each product offers evidence-based self-esteem and body confidence resources, which include the following topics:

An interactive Dove Self-Esteem Game

Thought-starters for bath time conversations to prompt healthy family discussions with evidence-based guidance to raise self-esteem in kids

The power of positive affirmations

Standing up against bullies

Self-care and confidence for kids

Talking to kids about body confidence

Teaching kids to celebrate diversity

Body talk and positive body image for kids

The influence of media on kids: what to look for

Talking to kids: how to deal with bullying

“We are extremely proud of our commitment to reach as many young people as possible through our work on the Dove Self-Esteem Project,” says Singh. “Since the launch of our self-esteem work in 2004, Dove has reached over 3.5 million Canadians, supporting our global mission in helping 250 million kids to build self-esteem by 2030. The progress Canada has made to-date is inspiring, and there's more to come!”

