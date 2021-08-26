Click above logo for more podcasts Your browser does not support the audio element. Listen to the podcast: Perfecting Private Brands

In this episode, the topic is private brands. Our guest Todd Maute, has worked in the private label business for close to 30 years helping retailers define brand and design strategies across multiple channels. Todd is a partner at the New York-based brand strategy and design agency CBX whose clients include top CPG companies: General Mills, Snapple, Hershey, Hormel, J.M. Smucker Co, Mott’s, and Mondelez. In case that doesn’t solidify his expertise, he's also advised Giant Eagle, Wal-Mart, Kroger, IGA, BJ’s, and LIDL how to use packaging to win at retail.

Prior to joining CBX, Todd was Vice President of Marketing for Daymon Worldwide and ran their global design firm’s offices throughout the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Latin America. Daymon was the world’s largest own-brand sales and marketing company, working with hundreds of retailers across 40 countries.

Our conversation covers the state of private brands now, the challenges, and the trends he’s seeing. He also provides insight on what private brands can do to win over the next generation of shoppers, Gen Z, and reveals what retail category he thinks is the toughest to get right.