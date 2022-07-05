The Vanish Multipower Tabs have been developed as a compressed powder version of the brand’s main product to allow for minimal packaging. The SIOC (shipped in its own container) format removes the need for an outer pack for online fulfillment, reducing packaging significantly.

A shift in approach

The new release signals a shift for Vanish, towards fully embracing e-commerce and making sure it develops the brand’s appeal among a younger, more time-strapped audience.

Nick Horan, global brand experience lead, Vanish, said, “Vanish is constantly adapting to the needs of people to give them solutions that keep clothes in circulation. With Vanish aiming to make clothes last longer, and fashion buying increasingly taking place in an online world, it makes sense for Vanish to show up more prominently in that space.”

Subtle exterior with detailed reveal

The packaging and visual assets of the new product, designed in collaboration with creative agency Marks, play to this focus on e-commerce.

Horan continued, “By the time the packaging has landed on people’s doorstep, they have already engaged with the product online and made the first decision of purchasing it, so are already familiar with the brand. This allows the exterior branding to be subtle, with the more intricate design elements revealed when the box is opened. Vanish is an ally in people’s desire to make their clothes last longer, we want to ‘empower them with the benefits of Vanish’ (removes stains, prevents color transfer, removes odors and hygienically cleans). It was important for that to shine through in the design execution.”

That empowering tone of voice comes through in all touchpoints and visual elements, such as illustration and typography. The exterior of the pack showcases the distinctive Vanish pink, while the interior reveals full color and a purposeful selection of messaging and illustrations to engage the user and clearly convey how to use the tabs. Simple, yet cleverly configured design details include some ‘delightful discovery’ elements. For example, the use of single colors for a series of icons that demonstrate the types of clothes the Multipower Tabs can be used for. These are gradually revealed as the Multipower Tabs are used one by one.

Multiple stages of customer engagement

The packaging design also includes a QR code that encourages people to engage further with the brand. It will offer access to enhanced advice, relevant content and dialogue with the brand.

The Vanish Multipower Tabs release is a sign of things to come for the brand. Vanish has been pushing to move into the e-commerce space for some years. With the pandemic expediting the investment in those channels, the current launch is an essential step towards e-commerce readiness – and an eventual e-commerce-first approach.

Vanish Multipower Tabs are being rolled out across UK pilot schemes.