Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is debuting a first look at its newly designed corporate logo, which will roll out this Fall 2024 to celebrate its century-long heritage as one of North America’s largest producers of fine-quality carrots. This bold rebranding, themed “Modern Roots,” disrupts the conventional produce market by combining modernity with authenticity, bringing a fresh, dynamic, and innovative spirit to their products.

“Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of our consumers by offering high-quality, nutrient-rich fresh products that excel in today’s ever-evolving market,” said Timothy Escamilla, CEO of Bolthouse Fresh Foods™.

Beyond their refreshed corporate logo, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is revealing their new consumer brand, Bolthouse Fresh™, and packaging for its consumer-facing portfolio of fresh carrots, and on-the-go snacking solutions. Consumers will begin to see Bolthouse Fresh™ products with bold and playful designs rolling out this fall.

"Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is proud of our focus on fresh produce and natural ingredients, prioritizing best-in-class agriculture practices to ensure the best quality carrots. Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is taking every opportunity to reinforce our position as a category leader, and our vibrant brand look mirrors the energy our team brings to each partner and customer relationship,” said Timothy Escamilla. “Our goal is to reinvigorate the produce aisle to meet the demands of today’s consumers while building a connection with the next generation. In-store, consumers will find it much easier to gain inspiration across our extensive Bolthouse Fresh™ conventional, organic, and value-added fresh carrot varieties."

Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ partner, FreshMade, created the new corporate brand identity and Bolthouse Fresh™ packaging designs. “The new packaging across the fresh carrot portfolio is designed to engage consumers with eye-catching colors that highlight usage occasions, said Karen White, Vice President of Marketing at Bolthouse Fresh Foods™. “It was crucial that our branding ignite excitement for all shoppers, and this design has achieved just that. Months of consumer research, testing, and creative exploration brought us to the new brand and package designs.”

Each variety features a consistent Bolthouse Fresh™ design, enhancing the identity of the product and the ready-to-eat convenience consumers love. This thoughtful design helps shoppers quickly identify their favorite carrots for every occasion while maximizing the visibility of Bolthouse Fresh’s™ superior product quality.

The Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ brand and Bolthouse Fresh™ portfolio will be fully revealed at the National Association of Convenience Stores Trade Show on October 8-10, 2024, in Las Vegas, as well as the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce and Floral Show from October 17-19, 2024, in Atlanta.