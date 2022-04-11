For over 40 years, Furlani Foods has combined a rich heritage of making quality garlic bread products, with an entrepreneurial spirit. Recently, Furlani Foods updated the graphics for its Joseph Campione portfolio to include a new design that serves to enhance shelf impact and ties Joseph Campione as part of the Furlani family.

Both brands represent decades of tradition and quality and offer a consistent, superior homemade taste in the company's endless varieties of Frozen Garlic Breads, Cheese Breads, Texas Toast, Rolls, and Breadsticks. The new design is not too far from a departure from what it used to be, with the injection of color, fresh photography and relevant callouts that serve to heighten appetite appeal, promote convenience of use, and attract even more shoppers to the shelf.

"When it comes to our brands, consumers will continue to enjoy the consistent quality, performance and authentic garlic flavor that is important to them," says Jackie Brenkel, Head of Marketing.

The Joseph Campione website josephcampione.com has also been refreshed to feature tthe new design.