7UP® is revealing its latest campaign 'Level Up With 7UP', a new global platform dedicated to those who are looking to elevate their social occasions. Drawing on popular insights and online trends, the soft drink brand recognizes that both Gen Z and Millennials are more open when it comes to experimenting with food and drink options like never before. 7UP is celebrating this creative expression, reiterating its role within social occasions by cementing itself as the go-to drink for crafting refreshing mixes to round out any gathering – becoming the perfect partner for the next wave of social enjoyment.

Whether it's getting together for a fun beach day, birthday celebrations or heading to a house-party with friends, 7UP provides the perfect base to every serve, bringing delicious flavor, fizz, and an extra splash of zest to your drinking experience. The new campaign forms part of the wider #LEVELUPWITH7UP platform that has been rolled out across various regions worldwide – solidifying 7UP as a versatile plus-one to any gathering. To celebrate, 7UP has released a short film that features friends turning up the fun by mixing 7UP in their own creative ways, showcasing their excitement and curiosity about their new concoctions. It captures how the playful experimentation with 7UP effortlessly elevates the good vibes.

Throughout this month, 7UP will also launch an exciting new influencer content series aimed at making it easier than ever to create and enjoy delicious mixed drinks. This vibrant campaign is specifically designed to guide Gen Zs and Millennials through the steps of how to level up with 7UP. Creators will incorporate 7UP into much-loved beverages, demonstrating how simple it can be to enhance the taste whilst putting a unique spin on your drink of choice.

Eric Melis, VP Global Brand Marketing for 7UP said: "We're excited to launch our new 7UP mixology campaign, designed to show how adding 7UP to your social occasions can elevate unforgettable moments. With countless ways to enjoy 7UP, this campaign highlights all the different mixes consumers can create. Whether you're sipping on a mocktail spritz, using it as your chosen mixer or enjoying it straight from the can, 7UP provides the perfect blend of flavor and fizz, creating a refreshing experience that's ideal for any moment spent with friends."

With global influencer content set to go live in the coming weeks, sharing bespoke recipe mixes whilst tapping into fun new trends, social media users can use the hashtag #LEVELUPWITH7UP on TikTok and Instagram for inspiration on adding a sparkling twist to classic drinks

With 7UP's Zero Sugar variant also offering the same mouthwatering taste without the sugar, there are plenty of options to upgrade your drinks with flavors everyone can get excited about.