Mountain Dew, a brand of PepsiCo Inc., Purchase, N.Y., announced that it is taking on a brand-new visual identity, reclaiming the mountain with a new logo and visual identity that is synonymous with adventure, captures the soft drink’s citrus-kick, and celebrates the great outdoors and good times with friends, the company says.

This new visual identity is a fresh take on the Mountain Dew legacy, and the vibrant design will immerse consumers in the world of Mountain Dew.

“Born in the mountains, the distinctive citrus flavor of Mountain Dew propelled the brand to become a global cultural phenomenon, giving us a rich history to lean into as we reimagine the next 75 years of the brand,” said JP Bittencourt, vice president of marketing at Mountain Dew, in a statement. “Mountain Dew is reclaiming the mountain with a new logo and visual identity that is synonymous with adventure, celebrating the great outdoors and embracing the ‘DO THE DEW’ spirit.”

The official rollout of the new visual identity will debut next summer, with packaging hitting shelves as early as May 2025.

“With this new visual identity, Mountain Dew is reclaiming its legacy with a timeless look designed to elevate both the physical and digital spaces the brand adventures in,” said Mauro Porcini, senior vice president and chief design officer at PepsiCo. “We’re excited for fans to see the new Mountain Dew, which includes an updated logo that embodies the brand’s origins, a sunny refreshed color palette, and graphic outdoor landscapes unique to the Mountain Dew flavors.”

Umi Patel, vice president of consumer insights and analytics at PepsiCo Beverages North America, added further insights into the company’s influence in the branding update: “Our team conducted extensive research with Mountain Dew fans to better understand how the brand could be seen as more approachable. We were thrilled to see the ‘nostalgic’ look of the new visual identity combined with the fresh air feel of the great outdoors against the mountain backdrop tested positively and drove positive purchase intent across DEW loyalists, Gen Z, and millennial consumers. We also designed our new look and feel to showcase the full portfolio of flavors, each with a unique citrusy blend, in a way that would resonate with consumers, especially Gen Z who seek out new flavor options.”

