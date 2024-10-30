Berry Global is celebrating a successful awards season, with several wins and commendations for its packaging products. The acclaim was spearheaded by industry appreciation for the company’s work with Abel & Cole on a refillable milk bottle for its Club Zero subscription service.

The 1-liter polypropylene bottle – developed by Berry’s Innovation Team – won Reusable Pack of the Year and Resource Efficient Pack of the Year at the 2024 UK Packaging Awards. The same pack also won Best Plastic Product Development for Recyclability or Re-Use at the Recoup Awards, and was Highly Commended for the Horners’ Bottlemakers Award and London Packaging Week’s Innovation Awards.

Club Zero Refillable Milk is designed to cut the carbon footprint of Abel & Cole’s single-use milk bottles in half, with Abel & Cole estimating a saving of up to 450,000 single-use plastic milk bottles annually.

UK Packaging Awards judges said of the Club Zero Refillable Milk Bottle: “Really good to see a company put their head above the parapet with reusable plastic with proven lower carbon figures, rather than cowing to the masses and eliminating plastic in favor of materials which drive up CO2e. Really promising results. Great concept.”

The Abel & Cole collaboration wasn’t Berry’s only acknowledgement at the UK Packaging Awards. In addition to the two wins, the company was Highly Commended in three categories: Best International Pack for the reusable Tritan™ bottle manufactured for ‘healthy hydration’ brand Aquafigure; Flexible Plastic Pack of the Year for Berry’s high-performance Entour recyclable lamination films; and Rigid Plastic Pack of the Year for the recyclable, customizable Domino bottle.

“The breadth of the projects being recognized highlights the scope of Berry Global’s capabilities,” said Alejandra Beltran, Berry’s EVP for Innovation, Research & Development. “There are solutions here representing our rigid and flexible packaging divisions, with a mix of product technologies and customer collaborations. Crucially, all of the winning or commended projects put sustainability at their heart, reinforcing Berry’s commitment to help our customers meet their environmental goals.

“With award-winning work like this, we can show how we create value by deploying superior products, enabling technologies and operational excellence to support our customers' growth.”