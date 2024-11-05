Creative change agency Born Ugly today unveiled its latest collaboration with Carlsberg group, delivering a global visual identity refresh of the Somersby brand.

The refresh of Somersby aims to deliver greater brand standout in a noisy marketplace, as well as help people navigate the Somersby’s portfolio, and support brand consistency across Somersby’s major markets.

The refresh has reinterpreted Somersby’s brand promise of ‘Refreshingly Optimistic’, encouraging consumers to see the wonder of the everyday and be at the center of shared moments of joy.

As part of the brand refresh, the Somersby tree has been redesigned to make it more iconic, with a simplified, more recognizable shape that is naturally uplifting. Its canopy with its distinctive shape can flex to aid flavor navigation with fruity illustrations and playful taste expressions. The Somersby word marque has also been optimized to reflect the optimistic essence of the brand.

As part of the project, Born Ugly helped to redefine Somersby’s brand framework, portfolio brand architecture, and brand identity system and packaging design, ensuring a consistent yet flexible identity system to support consistent brand activation in markets.

The refresh reinforces Somersby’s position as a leading brand in an increasingly competitive category, while cementing its positioning as a power brand within Carlsberg’s Beyond Beer growth strategy. The brand refresh is part of a wider ambitious growth plan and a critical part of a strategic reinvigoration of the Somersby brand.

“We’re proud to partner with Carlsberg group to refresh the Somersby brand once again,” said Rob Skelly, Creative Director at Born Ugly. “Against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile world, we saw the perfect opportunity to build on Somersby’s strong brand equity to become a catalyst for refreshed perspectives for people who purposefully look for positive refreshment in their lives.”

“The new brand identity is a big step for the brand to become more convivial and relevant,” said Anna Katrine Drumm-Hakim, Global Brand Director for Somersby. “With Born Ugly, we have created a brand that allows Somersby to show up in a more iconic and refreshing way. We believe this evolution will help us become more distinctive in a rapidly growing Beyond Beer category.”

