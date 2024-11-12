London-based creative agency White Bear has partnered with Freshways, the UK’s leading independent dairy supplier, to create a bold rebrand that brings fresh energy to the industry staple.

Tasked with modernizing Freshways’ brand identity, White Bear reflected on the essential qualities that set the company apart in a competitive market: Speed of delivery and exceptional customer service. The award-winning agency, known for its standout work with FMCG brands such as Kopparberg, RedBull and Tom Parker, saw a fast, fresh, and innovative attitude that must be reflected across tone of voice, brand assets, packaging and all digital touchpoints.

The challenge ahead of White Bear lay in the juxtaposition between Freshways’ popularity and its lack of brand recognition. The products were a regular choice in cafes, shops and consumers' homes, and yet, often, people were unaware of the brand they’d purchased.

“Our goal was to give Freshways a memorable identity and a personality that goes beyond just dairy,” said Kelly Mackenzie, Creative Director at White Bear. “Freshways’ point of difference is its unparalleled speed and reliability. That became our springboard for a concept centered on a superhero team, capturing the brand’s commitment to keeping shelves stocked with fresh milk and rescuing customers from milk shortages.”

The new identity – which included a full suite of creative elements, from logo and color palette to packaging, app design, website, digital communications and merchandise – was rooted in the concept “Think Fresh, Act Fresh, Sell Fresh.”

This exciting positioning amplified Freshways as an innovative, fast-moving supplier dedicated to delivering quality products. By implementing vibrant colors, bold typefaces, and a fresh tone of voice, White Bear could elevate the brand to meet its already exceptional reputation.

Freshways chose an ambitious concept, showing its commitment to evolving and disrupting category norms. This challenger mindset worked hand in hand with White Bear’s values and its mission to make its clients ownable, memorable and scalable, as seen in its work with brands like Stribe, Caboodle, and Thrift+.

“Freshways really trusted us,” Mackenzie adds. “They picked a very brave concept, were always positive, and we knew they were committed to growing quickly.”

This bold collaboration pushed creative boundaries, resulting in a brand identity that feels both fresh and disruptive. Reflecting Freshways' own attitude toward its clients, the creative partnership was built on the strength of human interaction.

Freshways’ Marketing Director, Arun Nijjar, said, “Working with White Bear transformed not just our brand, but our business strategy. They didn't just deliver creative work – they became true strategic partners who took the time to deeply understand our business challenges.”



