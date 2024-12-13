Liveo Research AG’s One-Material Blister (OMB) made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) has been officially certified as recyclable by the Tray Circularity Evaluation Platform (TCEP) of Petcore Europe.

This certification is recognized as the strictest and most challenging practical test for assessing the recyclability of innovative PET packaging solutions. It confirms that these blisters can be efficiently recycled within the existing European PET waste management infrastructure. In addition, extensive testing has shown that the recovered material can be reused to produce high-quality products with mechanical and optical properties that are comparable to virgin PET material.

The OMB in PET is a pioneering solution in blister packaging, as both the base film and lidding film are made from PET. The complexity of the packaging is reduced to a minimum, as it has been developed with recycling in mind. There is no need to separate the lidding from the base before recycling, which significantly increases its recyclability.

Dr. Carsten Heldmann, CEO of Liveo Research AG, said, “We are very pleased with this result for our successful OMB in PET. The certification was determined by a renowned independent body in a series of demanding tests under real-life conditions. This is a decisive milestone for Liveo Research AG, providing clear evidence that this innovative product supports circular economic principles and advances sustainable practices.”

PETCORE

PETCORE EUROPE is an association based in Brussels representing Europe’s complete PET value chain, from PET manufacture to conversion into packaging and recycling, as well as other related activities. The association is working at the forefront with all stakeholders to ensure the sustainable growth of PET as a packaging material of choice and also to further increase post-consumer PET collection and recycling. For more information, go to www.petcore-europe.org

TCEP

The Tray Circularity Evaluation Platform (TCEP), created by PETCORE EUROPE, is supported by tray manufacturers, the European Association of Plastic Recycling and Recovery Organizations (EPRO) and Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE). The mission of TCEP is to support the value chain of thermoformed PET trays in order to improve recyclability of thermoforms and strive for circularity. For more information, go to www.tcep-europe.org

Liveo Research

Founded in 1962, Liveo Research is a top global producer of materials for primary packaging in the pharmaceutical and medical industry, as well as special applications such as shrink sleeve labels. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, it has production sites in Boetzingen (Germany), Staufen (Germany), Delaware (United States), Singapore, and Taicang (China). For further details, please visit www.liveoresearch.com