According to a report from Zion Market Research, the global cannabis edibles market was valued at approximately USD 2,376 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 11,564 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 25.4% between 2019 and 2025.

“Solid edibles are estimated to hold a major share of the global cannabis edibles market in the future,” says the report. “Consumption of cannabis edibles includes the ability to benefit from the properties of cannabis without smoking the flower or vaporizing distillates. The high adoption of cannabis edible brownies is contributing to the high share of this segment in the global market. Moreover, gummies and mints are easy to carry and chewing them provides adequate consumption of cannabis, which in turn, is anticipated to further increase the demand for solid cannabis edibles market globally in the future. Cancer held the major share of the global cannabis edibles market in 2018 and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period as well. This can be attributed to the growing use of cannabis products for cancer patients to manage chronic pain and nausea.”

Source: Zion Market Research