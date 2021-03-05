Transparency Market Research is expecting an expansion in the fresh meat packaging market amidst speculations that COVID-19 may have originated from animals, which spurred the entire meat industry to take extraordinary measures to maintain the safety of meat. Meat producing companies, especially fresh meat producing ones, are giving high importance to maintain hygiene at every step of packaging. To attain this, meat-producing companies are educating their logistics partners and other stakeholders in the value chain.

Besides this, companies in the fresh meat packaging market are adhering to food safety guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization. This is indirectly helping meat-producing companies to revive post the dip in meat consumption at the onset of COVID-19, according to the research firm. In addition, to revive sales, meat-producing companies are resorting to alternate sales channels such as online sales to fuel the meat industry. However, to attract sales via alternate channels, the packaging of meat products — especially fresh meat ones — require adequate attention. This creates opportunities in the fresh meat packaging market.

Thus, with such measures in place, the fresh meat packaging market is predicted to register a CAGR of 4.3% vis-à-vis volume for the 2020-2028 forecast period. Expanding at the growth rate, the fresh meat packaging market is predicted to surpass a volume of ~1,255,795 tons by 2028 from ~924,165 tons in 2020.

Use of Bio-plastics, Molded Fibers to Paint Strokes of Growth

Rising consumer concerns for polystyrene foam trays covered with plastic film is making players in the fresh meat packaging market to develop alternate packaging solutions. This has resulted in the development of packaging solutions that address such concerns while, at the same time, do not compromise on performance.

Furthermore, mounting environmental concerns of conventional meat packaging products is creating alerts in the fresh meat packaging market to develop sustainable packaging solutions. As a result, conscientious efforts by product manufacturers have led to the use of bioplastics and molded fiber materials for packaging of fresh meat products.

Design innovations for Seafood packaging to add Extra Stars of Growth

Keen players in the fresh meat packaging market are striving for design innovations in seafood packaging. These companies are making efforts to install modern machinery coupled with avant-garde technology to enable packaging in perfectly portioned servings. Apart from this, design improvements to ensue food safety and freshness of the product is also on the cards of savvy players in the fresh meat packaging market. In this context, modified atmosphere packaging is a fast-growing phenomenon for seafood packaging that provides high concentration of carbon dioxide to prevent the growth of microorganisms.

Furthermore, companies engaged in seafood packaging are also striving to switch to eco-friendly packaging solutions that are sustainable in the long run.

Availability of Corrugated Packaging for Lamb Packaging to create New Revenue Streams

Players in the fresh meat packaging market are leveraging the increasing availability of corrugated packaging for lamb. Stakeholders are striving to deliver premium lamb with design innovations and high-performing packaging materials. In addition, corrugated packaging ensures high strength and durability to prevent damage to packaged content during handling and transportation. Besides this, corrugated packaging, which is cardboard-based, is in line with environmental considerations over plastic and expanded polystyrene that are increasingly facing bans across nations.

Fresh Meat Packaging Market – Growth Drivers

High nutritional value of fresh meat continues to create opportunities in the fresh meat packaging market.

Efforts of product manufacturers for sustainable packaging solutions, and at the same time overcome challenges to contain moisture expands the growth horizon of the said market.

Visit https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fresh-meat-packaging-market.html for more information.