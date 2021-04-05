Sealstrip Corporation introduced VerdeSeal, a recyclable convenience feature material for the How2Recycle Program and a sustainable packaging solution. VerdeSeal is recyclable, proprietary pressure sensitive tape technology with FDA food compliance, applicable to Sealstrip’s easy open and resealable product lines. VerdeSeal is designed with structural integrity and line efficiency in mind, to avoid end of line waste and maintain package barrier properties.

Utilizing recyclable polyethylene based films, VerdeSeal meets the content requirements for the How2Recycle “Store Drop-Off” label. The How2Recycle program has become the standard for brands who want their packaging to be recycled and are empowering consumers through smart packaging labels.

Currently, How2Recycle’s Store Drop-Off is reportedly the only recycling option for flexible packaging at scale. Brand owners looking to introduce uniform compositional packaging structures whenever possible ahead of the MacArthur Foundation & Global 2025 and 2030 initiatives could benefit from VerdeSeal’s structure. Polyethylene is viewed as the long-term sustainable package film choice — as its recycling streams are being actively developed, investments in waste management facilities and programs are increasing and polyethylene re-use markets continue to grow.

VerdeSeal was found to have the ability to produce a reduction in carbon footprint when compared to conventional reseal adhesive technologies. Life cycle and eco-efficiency assessments were performed and critically reviewed by third parties to confirm VerdeSeal’s recyclability and determine environmental impact. Reducing the carbon footprint and the amount of plastic is continuously driving packaging innovation, and brands are setting the goals and benchmarks for the near future of the industry.

“Many eco-friendly materials derail sustainability goals because of price,” says VerdeSeal president, Heather Chandler. “Affordability and evolving innovation are the future of responsible packaging." VerdeSeal is available for Sealstrip’s resealable product lines — Peel&Seal, FreshPak, Sealstrip and SealAcross — and is ideal for a variety of applications, such as baked goods, refrigerated or frozen foods, snacks and candy, fresh produce, tortillas, shelf stable foods, pet food and personal care.

Visit sealstrip.com for more information.