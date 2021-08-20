The look of luxury is constantly evolving. So, 60 years after the founders of Häagen-Dazs created the first luxury ice cream that could be enjoyed by all, the Häagen-Dazs brand is redefining how to communicate luxury.

According to Elizabell Marquez, CMO of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, “We recognized that it was time to redefine luxury and evolve with changing consumer needs. Inspired by the creativity and passion of the brand’s founders, we are building on our heritage of bringing luxury to the many, rather than the few. The Chase Design Group team created a stunning design that celebrates the unique and special attributes of our brand.”

The Häagen-Dazs brand tapped Chase Design Group to redesign their iconic packaging, express the evolved brand positioning, and infuse an artful playfulness across the line. According to Ryan Doro, senior designer, Chase Design Group, “Old luxury was all about a minimal, clean, and very organized look. Modern luxury can have a little more personality, rich colors, flowing lines, even playful energy, and we wanted to fully embrace that.”

The design team paid close attention to the brand’s core equities and values. They refined its signature cartouche logo while retaining the prominent use of white and accents of gold and burgundy. But the background tapestry was transformed into an artful display of color and style. “We expanded the color palette to include an exciting range of bright colors to showcase the depth and breadth of the line,” notes Doro. “Each flavor is adorned with its own unique, hand-illustrated tapestry that adds color, energy and movement to the package.”

Luscious ingredient photography is playfully positioned to enhance the purity and authentic flavor appeal while standing out against the bright range of colors. “We wanted to be sure that the typography also represented modern luxury, so we created a custom font named ‘Dazs’ that retains the classic vibe, but with a modern flair, and paired it with a hand-lettered script,” explains Jon Arriaza, Senior Design Director, Chase Design Group. The combination of the two enhances the feeling of artful and playful.

The brand refresh appears across all facets of marketing from the brand’s visual identity and packaging redesign to other communications led by the Cartwright agency, including TV advertising, digital, social, print, out of home and influencer programming. The redesign runs across the entire 80-SKU line and is currently rolling out nationally throughout the summer.