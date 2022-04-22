Anchor Dairy, the consumer brand of the globally-known New Zealand Dairy Co-operative Fonterra, is celebrating Earth Day early with the launch of its Organic carbonzero™ Certified Butter. New Zealand has one of the lowest on-farm carbon footprints in the world, making Anchor uniquely qualified to offer a butter option to help reduce environmental impact.

The trend towards both clean label and sustainable products continues to increase and consumers are taking these factors into consideration when making purchasing decisions. Audited and verified by Toitū Envirocare, an independent certifier that verifies carbon emissions across the product life cycle, Anchor’s Organic carbonzero Certified Butter helps consumers to live a more sustainable life and supports companies dedicated to reducing their carbon footprint.

In order to meet the carbonzero certification requirements of Toitū Envirocare, Fonterra calculated the carbon emissions required in the distribution of Anchor butter from farm to consumers' homes, and developed a plan to reduce emissions further and supported renewable energy projects to offset emissions that couldn't be reduced.

The climate in New Zealand allows for cows to pasture graze 365 days a year and it’s this pasture-rich diet that gives Anchor’s Organic carbonzero Certified Butter its creamy taste and rich golden hue. The butter is certified USDA organic, meaning it’s non-GMO and free from synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, antibiotics and growth hormones such as rBGH/rBST1.

The packaging will feature imagery of lush New Zealand pastures as well as a QR code that will direct consumers to Provenance.org, a trusted third-party company dedicated to providing supply chain transparency of everyday products, to show consumers how Anchor’s certifications make for a better environment.

“We’re excited to celebrate Earth Month with the launch of our Organic carbonzero Certified Butter. Not only does it taste great, but our butter can help everyday consumers live a more sustainable life. With sustainability and the environment a core pillar of the Fonterra brand, we’re thrilled to be amongst the first companies to offer U.S. consumers a carbon zero butter option,” says Megan Patterson, Americas Marketing Communication Manager, who is spearheading the consumer launch.