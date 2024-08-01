Inovar Packaging Group LLC has acquired The Kennedy Group LLC, a premier label and packaging platform with two facilities in Willoughby, Ohio, and one in Levittown, Pa. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Inovar’s growth strategy, as this is its tenth platform acquisition, and it further expands Inovar’s presence in the Midwest and Northeast regions.

The Kennedy Group, which has a well-known reputation for being a highly innovative, customer-focused, and employee-oriented business, primarily focuses on serving mid-sized and large accounts in the beverage, agriculture, automotive, food, supply chain, healthy & beauty, industrial, and household industries. It adds significant capabilities to the Inovar platform, which includes industry-leading pressure sensitive, roll-fed, and RFID label capabilities. Additionally, their talented and experienced leadership team will help continue to bolster the leadership team currently at Inovar.

“As we build-out our platform, we continually seek opportunities to enter additional markets, attract new customers, and enhance our value as a trusted supplier by acquiring businesses that add new capabilities and production scale, while also expanding our services offering,” said Jeff Brezek, CEO of Inovar. “The acquisition of The Kennedy Group is particularly attractive given their outstanding reputation as an innovative and customer-focused organization.”

Founded in 1974 by Bert Kennedy and Mary Lou Kennedy, The Kennedy Group is led today by Bert and Mary Lou’s sons, Mike Kennedy, Pat Kennedy, and Todd Kennedy.

Pat and Todd Kennedy, along with the rest of The Kennedy Group leadership team, will continue to run the business in partnership with Inovar. Mike Kennedy will continue to support The Kennedy Group and Inovar in an advisory role.

About Inovar Packaging Group

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with 11 locations nationwide, Inovar Packaging Group is recognized for producing innovative prime labels, shrink sleeves, and extended content solutions for some of the nation’s top brands. Inovar is committed to delivering meaningful value to its customers, creating a great workplace for its employees, and maintaining transparent long-term relationships with its partners. These efforts aim to drive sustainable, market-leading growth for the company.

About The Kennedy Group

Headquartered in Willoughby, Ohio, with two sites in Ohio and one site in Levittown, Pennsylvania, The Kennedy Group is a family owned and operated business since 1974. A leader in providing market-tested and innovative labeling solutions to help customers package, promote, identify, and track their products, the company builds long-term strategic relationships with its customers, provides a collaborative work environment for all its valued employees to thrive, and a philosophy of continuous improvement in all that they do.



