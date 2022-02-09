Procter and Gamble’s (P&G) Gain brand is bringing an unexpected new level of happiness to the dishwashing experience with the introduction of new Gain Power Blast Dish Spray. Gain lovers, who have dubbed themselves “Gainiacs,” and new fans alike can now enjoy the brand’s iconic scent in a spray-on dish soap. Gain Power Blast Dish Spray’s scent-packed suds, enhanced with Aroma Boost technology, get right to work cleaning dishes and its fragrance blooms to fill the kitchen with the fresh scent of Gain.

“Since Gain dish launched in 2008, we have seen how Gainiacs use scent to enhance traditionally unexciting tasks, like washing the dishes, and transform them into sensorial experiences,” says Jennifer Lo, brand director, North America Hand Dish, Procter & Gamble. “On average, people spend almost a half-hour a day hand-washing dishes. Rather than dreading that time, Gain users are more likely to find small moments of happiness at the sink by using products, like Gain Power Blast, that provide a scent-sational cleaning experience.”

Gainiacs have celebrated the positive feelings the signature scent that Gain brings to everyday tasks ever since the brand was first introduced 56 years ago. New Gain Power Blast Dish Spray builds on that sensorial tradition and makes dishwashing a more enjoyable experience by blasting away grease for ultra clean dishes and infusing the kitchen with a longer-lasting scent of Gain, compared to traditional Gain liquid dish soap. To better understand the connection between Gain dish soap and overall happiness, Gain commissioned a ‘State of Happiness’ survey** of 1,700 people. Some key findings from the survey include:

While washing dishes is the second-most hated household chore, next to cleaning the toilet, Gain users are almost twice as likely to find dishwashing very enjoyable, compared to non-Gain users.

37% of Gain users are more likely to say good smelling dish soap aids in boosting their mood.

Gain users described washing their dishes as “a meditation session,” “a stress reliever,” and even “being on cloud 9,” expressing that it makes their time spent at the sink the ultimate happy place.

“I’ve spent hundreds of hours with Gain users and there’s something different about the way they look at doing the dishes,” says Jasmine Watters, senior consumer scientist, Procter & Gamble. “While Gain Power Blast Dish Spray may not suddenly transform washing dishes into everyone’s favorite household task, its iconic fresh scent and grease blasting powers may help people enjoy their time at the sink just a little bit more.”

Gain Power Blast Dish Spray is uniquely designed with Aroma Boost technology that helps users to get a great clean, with an even better smell*. Aroma Boost technology allows the beloved scent of Gain to bloom throughout the kitchen and linger long after the dishes are done. The specially designed nozzle steadily sprays scent-packed suds, which activate on contact and don’t require water to begin blasting away everyday grease and baked-on messes. Since water isn’t needed until the final rinse step, users can save up to 50% less water compared to running the tap while hand washing dishes. Additionally, since Gain Power Blast Dish Spray is designed as a refill model, with a reusable sprayer and easy-to-swap refill bottle, consumers can enhance their dishwashing experience while saving both time and water while minimizing waste.

New Gain Power Blast Dish Spray is now available in Starter Kits and Refills in stores nationwide and online. Retail prices are at the sole discretion of the retailer. The MSRP is $4.49 for a 16 fl. oz. Starter Kit; 16 fl. oz. Refills for $3.49. To learn more about Gain Power Blast Dish Spray, visit www.ilovegain.com.

* More intense scent vs. Gain liquid dish soap