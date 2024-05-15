Today, the OREO brand, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, announced the release of Special Edition Star Wars™ OREO Cookies. The two iterations of the Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs are wrapped in identical exterior packaging, but each pack contains a single color creme that symbolizes either the dark side or light side of the Force. Even better? A playful twist: fans won't know what side they're on until they open it!

"Pairing two tremendously loved communities to launch the Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs has been an amazing experience," said Nicole Fischer, Senior Brand Manager, OREO, US. "We are continuing to make strides to cement our brand's cultural relevance via strategic collaborations. We hope fans see how much we loved bringing their favorite stories to life, and that they have fun discovering the details we've included at every touchpoint."

When fans open their packs, and discover their destiny, they'll be greeted with either dark side or light side Star Wars™ OREO Cookies with red or blue creme, respectively, that's infused with "kyber" sugar crystals inspired by the crystals found in a LIGHTSABER™. On each cookie, fans will find embossments of corresponding dark side and light side characters such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul and a stormtrooper for the dark side pack, or Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Princess Leia for the light side pack, with 10 characters each across the two varieties of the Special Edition Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs — 20 characters total.

The Star Wars™ and OREO Cookie lore goes even deeper if you take a closer look at the packaging art. As an homage to the franchise, the Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs feature original character artwork beautifully hand-painted by the legendary illustrator Greg Hildebrandt, an iconic Star Wars™ poster artist since 1977.

The new Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs will be available for presale starting May 30 at OREO.com/StarWars and will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting June 10. The packs will be available only for a limited time, while supplies last.

For more information and updates on the Special Edition Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs, fans can go to OREO.com/StarWars.