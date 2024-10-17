TLMI – the Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute – announced this year’s Best-in-Class Winners of their Printing Excellence Awards on the last night of their annual meeting, which was held September 29-October 2 in Orlando, Florida.

The TLMI Printing Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding printing and converting achievements in the North American Label and Packaging Industry. The awards recognize all print processes, including digital, flexography, gravure, offset, rotary screen, and multi-process.

Of the nine Best-in-Class category winners announced and celebrated on stage, Domino customers brought home three of those Best-in-Class awards.

Amherst Label, an Inovar company, was awarded Best-in-Class in the category ‘Beverage – Alcoholic’ for the label 13 Below Cold IPA – Baxter Brewing Company. The label was produced on one of their two MPS-Domino hybrid presses.

In addition to this Best-in-Class award, Amherst Label was also a First-Place winner with two other labels… All Times Sparkling Cider – Citizen Cider in the ‘Beverage – Nonalcoholic’ category, and Gusto – Seven Birches Winery in the category ‘Wine & Spirits – All, including neck label’. In addition, Amherst Label earned Second Place in ‘Wine & Spirits – All, including neck label’ for their label Essential Vermont Hopped Gin – Appalachian Gap Distillery – Switchback Brewing Company.

ASL Print FX, an AWT Company, was awarded Best-in-Class in the category ‘Industrial & Automotive’ for the label East Penn Traveller’s Choice RV Care. The label was produced on their Domino N610i digital UV inkjet label press.

International Label & Printing was awarded Best-in-Class in the category ‘Promotional & Extended Content’ for the label Laconic Foods Orange Blossom Honey. This label was produced on their Nilpeter-Domino hybrid press.

In addition, Domino customers Label King and Macaran were award winners with labels printed on their Domino N610i digital UV inkjet label press.

Label King was awarded First Place in the category of ‘Household – UTC’ for the label Elum Designs Disco Cowgirl Boot; First Place in the category of ‘Wellness, Pharmaceutical, & Nutraceutical’ for the label Grizzly Peak Grateful Dave; First Place in the category of ‘Beverage – Nonalcoholic’ for the label Kavahol Alcohol-Free Kava Spirit; and Second Place in the category ‘Wellness, Pharmaceutical, & Nutraceutical’ for the label Hydropro Chocolate Whey Protein.

Macaran, a NextGen Label Group Company, was awarded Second Place in the category of ‘Food’ with their label SAP JACK.

TLMI’s nine Best-in-Class winners, as well as a group of North American First Place Winners individually selected by the Awards Judges, will go on to compete in the International World Label Awards.







